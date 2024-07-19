Friday, 19th July 2024
PM Drew visits Bayford's, vows to revive livestock farming in St Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, on Thursday, visited Bayford’s Farm in St Peter’s along with Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins who led a distinguished delegation from Southern University on a comprehensive tour of the livestock farm.

The leaders were also accompanied by members from the Agriculture Ministry, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy for Investment, Development & International Business Relations. 

While sharing glimpses of the visit, PM Drew noted, “I am from St. Peter’s and spent a lot of happy childhood days at Bayford’s. It is a place that means a lot to the people of St. Peter’s, and it was my commitment to revive it.” 


He further remarked that he was pleased to witness that his administration was well on its way to transformation.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the administration will be creating a center of excellence for livestock farming, and egg production will also start, which will help in reviving Bayford’s livestock farm.

It is to be noted that the visit aimed at exploring opportunities for fostering collaboration to advance the skillsets of the agricultural workforce.

During the visit, Prime Minister Drew and other cabinet colleagues were notably impressed and pleased with the developments observed with Minister Duggins saying that it is pathway to economic diversification in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Samal Duggins further noted that diversifying the economy through agriculture is a significant step towards ensuring sustainable growth and resilience. 

He added that by investing in projects such as the Bayfords Livestock Farm and the Poultry Hatchery, his ministry is creating new opportunities for employment, innovation, and food security. 

According to the Minister, collaborative efforts with educational institutions and international partners will further strengthen the agricultural sector while providing a solid foundation for economic development.

He also expressed his enthusiasm about the progress being made and the collaborative efforts that lie ahead, which the Agriculture Minister said will undoubtedly enhance the sector and help St. Kitts and Nevis achieve its 25 by 25 agenda on time. 

Monica Walker

