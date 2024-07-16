PM Drew congratulates Leeward Islands for claiming 2nd place in CWI Rising Stars

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew extended his sincerest congratulations to the Leeward Islands Under -19 team for their outstanding performance in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars U-19 Women’s T20 Championship. The team secured the 2nd position in the championship.



He especially congratulated the members of the team from St. Kitts and Nevis including Aliyah, Weekes, Jada Collis, Jcazenique Hodge, Kayzg Boyles, Zara Skerritt, Gabrielle Harrylall as well as the captain Jahzara Claxton. Claxton was also named the MVP of the tournament.



The 18-year-old cricket star led the Leeward Islands tea team with exceptional skill and determination as captain, and her outstanding performance also earned her the title of batter with the most runs.



As captain, she led her team to a 2nd place finish for this year’s edition of the CWI Rising Stars U19 Women’s T20 Championship.



PM Drew outlined that earlier this year, he appointed Jahzara as the Youth Board Member on the Violence as a Public Health Perspective Committee and noted, “She is a shining example to her peers.”



In addition to this, the Prime Minister lauded Sharlene Martin and Percy Daniel who served as Team Manager and Assistant Coach respectively with both of them being from the Federation.



“Congratulations once again to the entire team. We continue to support your efforts,” said PM Drew while extending his utmost congratulations to the young females.



Not only this, but other leaders of the Federation also congratulated the team especially Jahzara Claxton for their exceptional performance.



Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley outlined, “Congratulations to the entire team whose family, friends, coaches, and managers ensured the girls were well prepared for the rigors of the tournament.” He also said that Jahzara continues to show her leadership strengths on and off the field.



Minister of Sports Samal Duggins noted that the victory is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and outstanding teamwork. “Having nine representatives from St. Kitts and Nevis, including an assistant coach, in an 18-member delegation is a significant accomplishment and highlights the strength and potential of our athletes,” he further added.



Meanwhile, the team was extended a grand welcome as they arrived back in St. Kitts and Nevis from Trinidad after securing this recognition.