St Kitts: Agriculture Ministry launches 25 by 25 Backyard Garden Initiative

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Agriculture Ministry of St. Kitts and Nevis launched a 25 by 25 Backyard Garden Initiative and Tree Planting Ceremony at the Government’s House, Springfield, St. Kitts. These are introduced under the theme, “Sustainable Agriculture for Everyone (SAFE).”

The prime objective of the initiative is to promote sustainable agriculture practices. It will ensure food security for all the citizens, specifically the backyard gardens.

Such an initiative is part of the government’s 25 by 25 agenda which is aimed at increasing food production by 25% by the year 2025. Under this initiative, the agriculture ministry will significantly provide seedlings like Bananas, Plantain, and coconut plants to plant in their backyards.

The agriculture ministry by availing the seedlings to the backyard gardeners is not only promoting sustainable agriculture practices. As well it will allow individuals to grow their own food, contributing towards food security and improving the overall health and well-being of the citizens.

Considerably, the country is making significant strides in transforming local food production and reducing the reliance on imported goods. And, this is being done by fostering a resilient agriculture sector.

St. Kitts and Nevis is on its way to become the Food Mecca of the Leeward Islands, and the success in the 25 by 25 initiative would evidently bring recognition to the nation. And, such an agenda has been projected to cut the import bills in the country by nearly 20 million dollars.

Such as well would foster self-sufficiency in the country just not in the production for specific food items, however it will also in the food security and food production.

As the 25 by 25 agenda is set with the prime objective of reducing the food import bills, the reports have revealed that it considerably would reduce the annual amount of $140 million food import bills. This would lead to an overall reduction of $35 million.