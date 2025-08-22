American dance group Alvin Ailey II to make historic Trinidad and Tobago debut on Aug 26

The Alvin Ailey Dance Company will debut at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain, performing their renowned repertoire, including the iconic modern dance piece Revelations.

Trinidad and Tobago: A significant moment is set to shape Caribbean cultural history as one of the most revolutionary modern dance groups, the Alvin Ailey II dance company from the United States, takes center stage for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, August 26.

According to the information, the performers are set to make their debut at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain, presenting its celebrated repertoire including the iconic modern dance work Revelations, choreographed by Alvin Ailey.

The visit from the Alvin Ailey II dance company is said to be part of the Caribbean’s Amalgamation Tour, which will be presented by Plié for the Arts in collaboration with the National Dance Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

As part of the tour and dance festival, Alvin Ailey II is set to also host a free masterclass and workshop for all local dancers of Trinidad and Tobago, including students from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine.

Marisa Benain, Founder of Plié for the Arts organisation expressed her joy while announcing the development and said that the dance performance that will be debuted by Alvin Ailey dance company is more than just a performance but the whole moment will go down as one of the special moments in the Caribbean cultural history.

The Alvin Ailey company known for celebrating African-American cultural expression is a globally recognised group that is reshaping the meaning of modern dance. With its arrival to the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago, the dance company marks a new opportunity for local audiences and regional artists to experience dance of the highest calibre.

The event is set to take place on the Tuesday of August 26, from 4:00 p.m. for a theatre performance and a Gala is set to begin at 8:00 p.m.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have also expressed their excitement for the upcoming event and the performance by the U.S. based dance group with one user writing, “Awesome doesn't even begin to describe it.”