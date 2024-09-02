LIAT 2020 expands Caribbean network with direct flights to Barbados

Barbados: The revived regional airline, LIAT 2020 has announced the launch of direct flights to Barbados in a bid to expand its Caribbean network. This comes after the airline’s inaugural flight landed in Dominica on August 29, 2024.



Through its official Facebook account, the airline noted, “Get ready for an unforgettable Barbados escape. Book your flight today and let paradise be your destination. Booking your flight is easy! Call +1 (268) - 713 - 5428 or email reservations@flyliat20.com.”



“Feel the island breeze and soak up the sun in Barbados. Book your flight today and get ready for paradise,” added the airline.



Initially, LIAT 2020 announced the launch of direct flights to Dominica, Grenada and St Kitts and Nevis following which it added routes to Saint Lucia and Barbados.



The airline which emerged from the closure of LIAT 1947 is now offering introductory fare prices which starts from US$99 excluding taxes.



According to the information, LIAT 2020 is the result of a collaboration between the government of Antigua and Barbuda as well as Nigeria-based air carrier AirPeace in January 2024. The airline came to formation after LIAT 1974 which had to be shut down due to financial issues brought by COVID-19 pandemic.



The relaunch of services began in March 2024 following several meets and negotiations for aircraft acquisition. The expansion also represents another step in restoring and expanding regional air connectivity in the Caribbean region.



As the airline touched its inaugural flight in Dominica, the air carrier officials said that it marked a momentous occasion.



The airline took to Facebook and noted, “August 29th 2024, marked a momentous occasion as we proudly launched our inaugural flight from Antigua to Dominica, ushering in a new chapter of connectivity across the Caribbean.”



It further said, “This historic journey not only strengthens the bond between these two beautiful islands but also opens up endless possibilities for travelers seeking to explore the natural wonders and rich cultures of the region. With the addition of new routes to Dominica, St. Kitts, and Grenada, we are committed to making island-hopping more accessible and enjoyable for all.”



Gradually, the airline plans to expand its network across the Caribbean, making it easier for travellers to connect and fly to sister islands.