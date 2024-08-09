Additional routes will be launched by LIAT 2020 by September

Regional airline LIAT 2020 has declared its intention to increase the number of Caribbean destinations it serves. Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis, and Antigua are the five additional islands that the airline will be adding to its network. The company presently flies to and from Antigua and St Lucia.

CEO Hafsaf Abdulsalam says the expansion is a component of the airline's plan to increase its market share in the area. "We will further expand south into the larger Caribbean region, adding 11 new destinations in September," Abdulsalam said. The airline intends to expand its fleet in order to meet the rising demand, and the additional destinations will include Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

The growth plans of LIAT 2020 are anticipated to benefit the local economy, especially the tourist industry. Travelers will have more alternatives and find it simpler to navigate across the Caribbean thanks to the airline's expanded presence in the area.



The airline hopes to extend its service to Panama and maybe Miami, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands by introducing next generation E2 195 narrow-body aircraft. The airline wants to remain profitable and sustainable while maintaining reasonable and competitive ticket pricing, the CEO said.



