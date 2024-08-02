Tuesday, 6th August 2024
Dominica is all set to host first OECS Youth Agriculture Symposium

The symposium will be held for three days from August 7 to 9, 2024 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium under the theme ‘Growing the Future and Harvesting Dreams.’

Friday, 2nd August 2024

Dominica is all set to host the first OECS (Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States) Youth in Agriculture Symposium.  

The symposium will be held for three days from August 7 to 9, 2024 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium under the theme ‘Growing the Future and Harvesting Dreams.’ 

The symposium aims at raising awareness among young individuals involved in the agriculture sector as they play a pivotal role in ensuring food security and the future of agriculture.  

The symposium is to take place with the collaboration of several organizations and the OECS. These include- National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and IICA. 

The Minister of Agriculture after having the OECS meeting of Ministers of Agriculture stated that the youth from eight OECS territories will exchange their ideas to prepare the declaration. This further will serve as a guiding document for youth’s aspirations. 

This will involve various of the aspects that include- 

  • Access to land 
  • Credit Market Creation 
  • Utilization of Innovation in Agriculture 

On this, the Communications Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture- Petra Grell- Shillingford outlined that it will emphasize a Trade Fair at the forefront. Youth involved in it will showcase their creations, businesses, and commodities. 

Notably, the representatives of farmers, fishers, and the processors within the age range 18 to 35 will join the participants from Dominica within the sector. 

During the symposium, there will be conferences, discussions, children’s zone, workshops, and field trips.  

The Symposium will be telecasted live on the official YouTube channel of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). 

The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States is an international body that fosters economic harmonization and integration. The organization also works for the protection of human and legal rights, encourages good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. 

In 1981, the OECS came into existence when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other. This deals with promoting unity and solidarity among its members. 

The treaty signed was dedicated to one of the Caribbean Island, St. Kitts and Nevis as it was signed at the respective country. At the time, it was found, there were seven Caribbean countries involved in it that are Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines. 

However, today, it consists of eleven members which are – Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virginia Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The organization has its vision for 2020 to 2024, “A better quality of life for the people of the OECS.” This reflects to drive and support sustainable development through regional integration, collective action and development cooperation. 

Altogether, the members state as the part of Economic Union and gained advantages of the union that include the free movement of people and goods, with the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe as associate members of the organization. 

Sasha Baptiste

