Virgin Atlantic to stop services to Bahamas, Turks and Caicos from Feb 2025

The UK-based air carrier said that they will be suspending all services starting from February 2025, “This comes as we reviewed our network and decided to trim some long-haul flights”.

Virgin Atlantic has announced to discontinue their services to Bahamas, Turks and Caicos setting a major tourism setback.

According to the information, the final flight to Turks and Caicos will be leaving from London-Heathrow Airport on February 21, 2025, while the airline’s last flight to the Bahamas will depart from London on February 23 next year.

As of now, Virgin Atlantic operates three weekly flights to the Bahamas, and two weekly flights to Turks and Caicos.

While announcing the ceasing of its operations to these Caribbean routes, the airline’s spokesperson said that as the company continues to focus on optimizing the network and they regularly review the destinations that they fly to.

He further said that as part of this, airline has decided to increase its frequencies to Antigua, Barbados and Cape Town from next year onwards and noted, “And to sadly suspend operations to The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.”

The spokesperson expressed his sorrows for the disappointment caused to the customers flying to the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas and emphasised that anyone who has booked to travel on these routes after the ceasing of operations will be contacted with their options.

In addition to this, the redeployment of the aircraft which at present operate the airline’s flights to The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos will be seeing Antigua services increasing to four weekly flights for the upcoming northern winter 2024 season. Also, the Barbados services will increase to 10 per week.

Meanwhile and elsewhere in the Caribbean region, Virgin Atlantic will continue to fly direct to Montego Bay in Jamaica four times a week.

Not only this, but the carrier’s seasonal winter flights from London to Cape Town will be extended by a month to end on April 30, 2025.

It is being said that these latest routes cuts join a growing list of routes served and dropped by this UK carrier since the early 90s as the carrier continues to search for the optimum combination of destinations across the world where it can sustain good revenue returns through the whole year.

Virgin recently also ceased its services from the Chinese market saying it will suspend flights between London Heathrow and Shanghai from October due to high costs linked with avoiding flying over Russian airspace.

While the ceasing of operations from the two Caribbean islands is not in their favour but in its place, the airline’s plans to increase flights to other destinations in the region will help in boosting the region’s economy as a whole.