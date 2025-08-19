Trinidad: Cunupia brothers wanted in connection with fatal shooting of 65-year-old

Trinidad and Tobago: Two brothers from Cunupia, identified as Kevin Boodoo and Jessie Boodoo, are at the moment wanted by police in connection with the fatal shooting at 65-year-old Susan St. Louis. According to the information, the victim was fatally shot during a violent argument outside the Sauce Doubles, Warrenville, Cunipia.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, August 16, 2025 and it resulted in the death of St. Louis while her son, a prison officer and other relatives were injured. Police confirmed that the victims were residents of Railway Road, Enterprise, Chaguanas.

According to the police officials, the CCTV footage revealed that the Boodoo brothers' attempted to snatch the licensed firearm from St. Louis’s son amid the physical confrontation, which resulted in the discharge of a bullet that fatally struck St. Louis. It was further reported that it was Kevin who wielded the knife during the fight.

Eventually, it is reported that this is not the first encounter of Kevin with the law as in 2023 as he was also involved in the murder of 25-year-old Chunilala Maharaj, a painter of Alligator Road, Cunupia. He served nearly 13 years in prison for pinning the Maharaj with a gun and robbed his car outside a mini-mart, when he had gone to buy bread for his family. Kevin, along with his co-accused Parasram Babwah, pleaded guilty in a deal with the DPP.

Now, the Boodoo brothers are on loose, this time accused with another Cunupia killing and it is reported that they left a rented white Nissan Tiida at the scene of the incident. The brothers are facing potential charges of assault and wounding related to the stabbing as well as manslaughter in connection with the death of Susan St.Louis.

The prison officer, St. Louis’s son was detained by the police after the information of his licensed firearm was involved in the shooting. However, the prison officer was released on Sunday, August 17th after CCTV evidence confirmed the exercise was restrained, with advice from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.