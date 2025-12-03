Guyana: Health authorities dismiss claims of oxygen shortage at Linden Hospital Complex

Investigators reported that no evidence was found to support claims of oxygen shortages or oxygen-related deaths at the Linden Hospital Complex.

Guyana: The Health Authorities in Region 10 have launched an official investigation into claims of an oxygen-related death at the Linden Hospital Complex. The inquiry was initiated following letters to the editor, that highlighted the concerns about patient safety at the health facility.

The initial concerns were highlighted in letters published in the Kaieteur News and Stabroek News on December 1, 2025, which alleged two recent deaths might be connected to oxygen issues.

According to the reports shared by Dr. Gregory Harris, Regional Health Officer, as soon as the investigation began, the authorities started collecting evidence and additional reports which will help them determine the reason for which the concerns were raised.

Investigators during the procedure found no evidence related to the concern raised following which they stated that “there are no reports of any patient who died due to the lack of oxygen.” “Nor were there any reported oxygen shortages at the Linden Hospital Complex during the period in question” the officers further shared.

The reports of the investigation further confirmed that the oxygen system of the hospital was working properly, and the supply levels were consistently maintained with both the primary and backup reserves available.

Authorities emphasised that “We have done full investigation into the matter.” They also stated “we know that people are grieving with the loss of their loved ones but that does not mean you can blame anyone, you must check the facts and reality before sharing any information publicly.”

Personnel also stated that “The Linden Hospital Complex will continue to operate with full access to medical resources, including oxygen as investigating officers have provided them a clean chit after their full investigation.”

However, these claims of the authority could not satisfy the community as one of the residents of Linden stated that “In less than six months, two persons have died while in the care of the Linden Hospital Complex, reportedly due to suspected oxygen-related drug issues. These are not just incidents on a chart, these are human beings, loved ones who left home expecting care and healing, but never returned.”