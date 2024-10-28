Barbados wins Star Luxury Destination Award 2024 at UK's Travel Bulletin awards

Barbados has once again showcased itself on an international stage, winning the Star Luxury Destination Award 2024 at the prestigious Travel Bulletin Star Awards in the United Kingdom.



This recognition reflects Barbados’ commitment to providing world class experiences as well as a high standard of hospitality that draws repeat visitors from across the globe.



The island nation was nominated as a finalist in three categories which were voted by Travel Bulletin’s readers and travel agents including Star Tourist Office, Star Luxury Destination and Star Winter Sun Destination.



These distinctions reflects the UK travel community’s confidence in Barbados as a destination that provides unmatched value, service and unique experiences across the year.



The Barbados Tourism Management Inc Business Development Officers, Gloria Carter and Cedric Lynch with Liam Mannion & Aashna Beriya of Mirabelle Communications displayed the award at the October 24th festivities.



Following the receipt of this award, several locals of Barbados took to Facebook to congratulate the authority with a user named Stevn Downie noted, “I do have the greatest respect for our hard working Minister Of Tourism The Hon. Minister Ian Gooding -Edgehill. A Great Gentleman,” while another user said, “Brilliant news Congratulations to all the Bajan Team.”



Over the months, the island nation has been receiving several accolades, especially in the tourism sector. Last week only, Barbados Food and Rum Festival was named the Caribbean’s best culinary festival for the 2ndyear in a row, marking a huge success for the island nation.



These accolades are prestigious for the Caribbean island nation of Barbados. Not only this, but the tourism officials have also been active in conducting significant engagements with people from across the world who are leaders in the tourism industry.



Last week, the BTMI Europe team hit the road in Oslo, Norway, training Norwegian travel agents on Barbados' unique selling points and sharing exciting updates on what's new on the island. They also identified key partnerships with top tour operators to help drive even more travelers to the shores.



Such engagements have been really helpful in placing the island on the world map and making it one of the premier destinations for culinary tourism.