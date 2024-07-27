Travel + Leisure readers names Secret Bay Dominica as Caribbean’s best

The readers named a total of 25 resorts from across the Caribbean, including from Bermuda and the Bahamas and placed Secret Bay at the top for offering the topmost ‘privacy’ to all visitors.

Dominica: The Travel + Leisure readers have named the Secret Bay resort in Dominica as the Best Caribbean Resort in the ‘World’s Best Awards’ survey for 2024.

The readers named a total of 25 resorts from across the Caribbean, including from Bermuda and the Bahamas and placed Secret Bay at the top for offering the topmost ‘privacy’ to all visitors.

While Secret Bay has been named the “Best Resort”, Jamaica’s Tensing Pen stands as the second, and Curacao’s Baoase Luxury Resort at third.

The eco-friendly six-star resort is in Portsmouth is known for offering the best amenities to the visitors. It boasts 22 private villas, three beaches and among other features.

Travel + Leisure noted that Dominica is also known as the Nature Island and Secret Bay offers the travellers a gateway to all the rugged and wild beauty. The magazine said that with 22 standalone villas which are spread across several acres of rainforest, this nature centric escape is an ideal place to go for a getaway with loved ones.

The New York based travel magazine also outlined the various reasons behind visitors loving this resort in the region. One voter mentioned that they loved the privacy of the villa they stayed in, and it was an oasis from every standpoint.

Another said that the staff treated them like family and as if they were the only guest at the resort, being available for them at every moment they needed.

A voter also recalled how the staff got into action, going above and beyond to manage his unusual challenge which was a trail clearing project on a nearby estate. He explained that the staff lined up a crew to help them, including machetes and ice-cold water.

The magazine said that one of their biggest readers who had been to 42 countries and stayed at a lot of amazing places noted that his wife and he had a pact to never go back to the same place twice, but Secret Bay and the beautiful island nation of Dominica may end up being the exception.

Talking about his visit to this resort, the traveller noted that Secret Bay is simply amazing and is the best property he has ever stayed at in the entire Caribbean region.

The complete list of Best Caribbean Resort by T+L is as follows: