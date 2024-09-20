Friday, 20th September 2024
St Kitts: The rising star of romantic getaways and Earlymoon

St Kitts is growing to be one of the most popular destinations for these romantic getaways, with their luxury resorts such as Belle Mont Farm and Sunset Reef offering perfect settings for lovebirds looking to celebrate their love in paradise.

St Kitts in the limelight with a glimpse on CHCH-TV's "Morning Live" of the island's increasingly popular trend called "Earlymoons," a type of pre-wedding escape to relax and enjoy quality time together before the stress of the wedding day.

Housed on the greener slopes of Mount Liamuiga, Belle Mont Farm is an exclusive escape for the enamored lovebirds. The ecologically friendly stance of this resort encompassed by the beautiful views of the rainforest as well as the waters of the Caribbean Sea makes it a perfect place to spend Earlymoon or any other romantic sojourn.

The resort is wealthy with private cottages featuring infinity plunge pools to unwind peacefully with one's love mate. Perhaps, one of the wonderful benefits associated with Belle Mont Farm is that it follows the tradition of farm-to-table dining, which ensures fresh and sustainable meals.

Gourmet dishes, made with locally sourced ingredients, enhance the luxury and exclusivity feeling that the resort offers.

Meanwhile, Sunset Reef is another treasure in St Kitts, although a more private affair. It sits on the pristine beachfront and caters both to couples who want no attention and soothing silence.

Elegantly designed suites at the resort offer a breathtaking ocean view, and a personalized service makes it a haven for romance. Sustainability is also one of the highlights of Sunset Reef. Its ability allows one to experience the beauty of the island while minimizing his footprint.

Whether for unwinding pre-wedding or to celebrate honeymoon, Sunset Reef offers an exceptional setting for romance and relaxation.

Contrasted with this growth and rising popularity of romance tourism in St Kitts, the island is obvious to make an effort trying to position itself as a perfect getaway for lovers to spend fabulous honeymoons, which is recently stimulated with Earlymoons spelt to it.

The beautiful scenic natural beauty of the island, along with its luxurious resorts and commitment to sustainability, further make it the dream destination for couples on their romantic journey, irrespective of the phase of their journey.

The feature that aired on CHCH-TV recently has given St Kitts's growing reputation a boost as a paradise for couples. Certainly, with Belle Mont Farm and Sunset Reef at the helm, St Kitts is now becoming the pre-wedding day destination as well as for the post-wedding, marking a top destination to celebrate love.

With high-end resorts and a commitment from the natural charm of the island toward sustainable tourism, romance tourism in St Kitts is sure to grow.

Monica Walker

