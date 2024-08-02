St Kitts launches SKY Travel Agent Program offering exclusive benefits

This initiative will run from August 1 to December 15, 2024. According to the information, the agents booking United Airlines (North America) will be receiving $250 as an agent incentive after the verification of travel.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority has launched its new program named St. Kitts Yourway (SKY) Travel Agent Program. It will offer exclusive benefits and discounted prices to travel agents, eventually encouraging them to experience St Kitts and Nevis firsthand and share their adventures with their clients.

This initiative will run from August 1 to December 15, 2024. According to the information, the agents booking United Airlines (North America) will be receiving $250 as an agent incentive after the verification of travel. Individuals can book until August 31 to avail this special offer.

The ones who will book American Airlines, JetBlue or Delta Airlines will be getting $200 as an agent incentive after the verification of travel.

For the Caribbean Market, people can book through Caribbean Airlines, interCaribbean, Winair, Seaborne Airlines as well as Sunrise Airways to get $100 while the UK Market is eligible to benefit from discounted hotel rates, island tours, site inspections and a value card through this first ever initiative.

Not only this, but the agents can also book directly with the several participating properties to secure special rates.

The properties and their exclusive discounts for people booking under this program is as follows:

Park Hyatt St Kitts – 70 % off Rack Rate

Sugar Bay Club – 40% off Rack Rate along with complimentary upgrade based on availability

KOI Resort St Kitts – 25% off base rate and the code for the same is L-TR

Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort - $245 per night including taxes

Timothy Beach Resort – The rates will begin at $72.88 per night excluding tax

Royal St Kitts Hotel – The hotel rates will start at $129 per night excluding tax

St Kitts Marriott Resort - $159 per night excluding tax

Ramada by Wyndham St Kitts Resort – 25% off their international prices

Golden Rock Resort - $210 per night plus tax

In addition to this, the travel agents from UK can conduct site inspections and island tours which is available upon request through the form on the official website of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. Meanwhile, they can also avail the value car offering discounts on various gift shops, restaurants and more.

Talking about this program, Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson, expressed her excitement and said that her team is introducing this SKY Travel Agent Program which underscores their commitment to boost strong relationships with the travel agents worldwide.

She also said that the Ministry aims to provide agents with the tools and experiences required to effectively promote the destination by offering these exclusive rates and benefits. “We believe that once travel agents will experience the culture and beauty of our destination, they will be more inspired to share it with other,” she added.

Henderson outlined that this program is not just about providing discounts but about creating memories and experiences which will stay with the agents and their clients for several years to come.