Jamaica: PM Holness delivers fully subsidized homes to families in North Central Clarendon

Prime Minister Holness highlighted that the social housing programme aims to provide families with more than just a home, offering long-term benefits for both children and parents.

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness handed over fully subsidized homes to families in North Central Clarendon, through the government's social housing programme.

Prime Minister Holness made the announcement via his social media platforms stating that the social housing programme is designed for families who cannot, on their own, afford a home through income, savings, or other means.

“It's social housing because it is provided by the society to you, and because of the provision of the housing returns to the society a benefit, more productive and happier people.”

He went on to state the initiative is described as social housing, because it is designed to ensure that those families who are not able to afford a home, can get a fully subsidized home with the benefits that go beyond simply providing a home.

“Society is stronger when a family is protected in a home, when a family is provided the convenience and assured that their children can do better.”

Prime Minister Holness went on to outline some of the benefits for children and parents, stating benefits of this programme go beyond simply providing a home. For the children, it means a safe place to grow, learn, and thrive.

As they get a structure to live in that will enhance their development, improve their education and social output, making it less likely for them to fall into deviant behaviours and less likely not to do well in school.

And as for the parents, it means comfort, convenience, and the security to focus on building their family’s future. A strong family makes for a stronger society.

“The objective of the government is to ensure every Jamaican family has quality housing that increases the probability and likelihood of the families doing well and doing better.”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness went on to note that the social housing programme is a long task and not an easy task because there is a fact that most Jamaican families start off with no or little endowment, meaning probably the only thing they have is land.

“We are careful to build only on land with proper title or proof of authority, ensuring that these homes are secure assets for the families. These homes can be passed on to their children, giving them a solid foundation for a better future.”

We cannot build without proper title or another form of proof of authority to use the land.