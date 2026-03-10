Reggae Sumfest 2026 moves to another location; Vybz Kartel and Mavado to headline event

The decision to move the event to Plantation Cove comes after significant damage caused by Hurricane Melissa to Montego Bay’s hotel and event infrastructure, with the aim to allow the western part of the island to recover.

Jamaica: The highly anticipated Reggae Sumfest 2026 will be celebrated at a new location and not its home base at Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay. It will be held at Plantation Cove in St Ann on July 18, but will be organized for only one night for the visitors this year.

The announcement was shared by the CEO of Dounsound Records and chief organizer of Reggae Sumfest, Joe Bogdanovich. He said, “A Taste of Reggae Sumfest [will be] a special one-night experience that will take place at Plantation Cove. It’s important to be clear that this is not a relocation of the festival from Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex. Montego Bay remains the home of Reggae Sumfest and a vital partner in the festival’s history and future.”

According to Joe, the event is being temporarily moved to St Ann, following the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa in parts of Montego Bay, including to hotel and event infrastructure.

The team decided to not do a full week of activities and planned a single, memorable night at Plantation Cove, St Ann. Bogdanovich said that this will allow the island’s western part to recover from the damages.

“The western end of the island, particularly Montego Bay and surrounding areas, has faced significant damage from Hurricane Melissa, including impacts on parts of the hotel sector and event logistics. Rather than cancel or compromise the experience, we made the strategic decision to recalibrate,” he told the media.

Montego Bay - The Home of Reggae Sumfest

Organisers explained that the festival will not become the festival’s permanent base. Montego Bay is still the home of Reggae Sumfest. The city has been hosting the event for many years and is still a very important partner.

The Sumfest was organized for an entire week in the past. It featured several activities, including parties and events. These often started with a beach party, then street dances and themed parties. The festival ended with two large-scale concert nights, which included local and international artists.

Event details for Reggae Sumfest 2026

This year, the event will be organized at Plantation Cove on July 18 as a special staging. Authorities announced that the tickets will be available for purchase soon. They promised that this one-night event will offer the visitors and locals unforgettable memories.

Two major Dancehall artists, Vybz Kartel and Mavado, will be headlining the event. The artists were famous rivals during the Gully and Gaza era of dancehall music. Their competition resulted in the creation of many hit songs and strong fan support.

“Reggae Sumfest is expanding its footprint beyond Jamaica through pop-up experiences and branded showcases in international markets. The Taste of Reggae Sumfest concept is part of that evolution, curated experiences that bring the energy of the festival to new audiences around the world,” noted Joe Bogdanovich.