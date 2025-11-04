Tensions rise in St Vincent as PM Gonsalves receives death threat before Nov 27 election 

The threat, posted on social media Monday morning, was brought to the Prime Minister’s attention by his security team.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has announced that he has received serious death threats as St Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing for a significant pivotal election this month.

While making the announcement, the Prime Minister said that he is not phased by the threats. He was speaking through the local radio NBC on Monday.

According to him, the threat was posted by someone in social media on Monday morning and it was brought to his attention by his security team. He added that one of the threats, which was allegedly posted on a Facebook page IWN, stated ‘Execution for Ralph if NDP does not win this time’.

Vincentians are set to go to the polls on Thursday, November 27, 2025, to vote for a new government with PM Gonsalves seeking a sixth term in office while the opposition NDP looks forward to winning the general elections this time.

Political experts say that there is heightened political competition across the twin island nation with the election expected to be one of the most controversial and consequential in the recent history of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Notably, when the elections were announced in October, PM Ralph Gonsalves raised concerns about the potential fallout if the Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) wins and follows through on its pledge to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

While speaking at a ceremony, he revealed that the country at present owes around EC$800 million in loans to Taiwan. He further warned that if diplomatic relations are broken, then Taiwan could demand immediate repayment of the outstanding debt.

The PM further cautioned that while China might offer to repay Taiwan on SVG’s behalf to facilitate a diplomatic switch, the debt would still ultimately fall on the shoulders of the Vincentian people. He added that it remains uncertain whether SVG would be in a position to access new loans from China under such circumstances.

Taiwan and St Vincent and the Grenadines established formal diplomatic relations in 1981. Over the decades, Taiwan has supported SVG in a range of development projects, including healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

With the elections nearing, the competition between the two parties is increasing and the eye of the entire region is set on SVG as they choose their leader.