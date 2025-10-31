Trinidad: Man allegedly sets ex-girlfriend’s house on fire after threats 

This comes a day after Gabriel threatened to burn down her house, reportedly because the 25-year-old now has a new boyfriend.

Trinidad and Tobago: What began as chilling threats turned into a devastating reality on Monday when 25-year-old Cassimira Alexander’s home was allegedly set ablaze by David Gabriel, the father of her child.

According to Alexander, who resides in Tamana, Trinidad, she and Gabriel of School Street, Talparo, share a child but have been separated for about four years.

Alexander reported that on Sunday, October 26, Gabriel visited her home as he normally does from time to time, but on this occasion, he threatened to set it on fire. Sure enough, on Monday, October 27, Alexander returned to find her house engulfed in flames.

This comes a day after Gabriel threatened to burn down her house with the reason being associated with the fact that the 25-year-old now has a new boyfriend. Alexander stated that she had made multiple reports to the police regarding Gabriel over the years, as he kept coming back to her home since their split four years ago.

Gabriel has reportedly vandalized Alexander’s home on two previous occasions, and although she reported both incidents to the authorities, no action was taken against him. Similarly, even after her house was set ablaze, no response has yet been made by the police. Alexander, who lives alone, said she has repeatedly sought help but received none.

The authorities are yet to respond to the case and investigate as Gabriel has further made threats to kill her and her now boyfriend.