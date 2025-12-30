St Vincent and the Grenadines welcome maiden cruise call of luxury vessel Oceania Allura 

The arrival of the vessel in St Vincent was marked by a plaque exchange ceremony, with speeches from Captain Pavle Silic and Minister of Tourism Kishore Shallow.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: In a significant development, St Vincent and the Grenadines, on Monday, welcomed the maiden cruise call of Oceania Allura. Sharing the development, the Ministry of tourism said that the event marked another significant milestone in the cruise tourism sector of the country.

As the vessel arrived in the twin island nation, the tourism sector commemorated the occasion with a brief plaque exchange ceremony which was held at the cruise ship berth in St Vincent’s Kingstown. The event featured remarks and presentations by Captain of Oceania Allura Pavle Silic and the Minister of Tourism Kishore Shallow.

The vessel, its passengers and the crew was welcomed by Minister Shallow and his delegation on behalf of the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines which underscored the strategic significance of cruise tourism.

In his remarks, the tourism minister talked about the significance of the strategic collaboration between the cruise line and SVG and said that as they warmly welcomed the crew and the passengers of this new vessel, the team is expressing their deep appreciation for the longstanding relationship with Oceania Cruises. He further said that the plaque reaffirms the full dedication to boosting and expanding this collaboration.

The cruise sector is a major pillar of St Vincent and the Grenadines tourism industry and a major driver of inclusive economic growth. During the ceremony, the government also reaffirmed firmly committed to policies that elevate cruise collaborations, enhance port and destination readiness while ensuring that the benefits of cruise tourism are widely shared across the communities.

CEO of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority, Carl James, during the event, made a presentation to Oceania Cruises. Meanwhile, other members of the SVG delegation included Dr Tamira Browne, Permanent Secretary (Ag.), Ms. Aina Browne, Quality Development Manager from the SVG Tourism Authority, and other representatives from the Modern Port Operating Company, and Coreas and Co.

Notably, Oceania Allura vessel is one of the newest additions to the Oceania Cruises fleet which is a luxury cruise line known for its refined onboard experiences, destination-focused itineraries and culinary excellence.

The vessel offers refined accommodations, a high staff-to-guest ratio, and thoughtfully curated amenities tailored for travellers who value immersive cultural and destination-focused experiences. With a capacity of around 1,200 guests, it aligns closely with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ strategy of attracting discerning, high-value visitors.