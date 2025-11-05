Two men shot and injured in St Vincent, police launch investigation

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims are residents of the same area, Layou, though their names have not yet been disclosed.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Two male adults, aged 26-years-old, were shot and injured in Layou on November 2, around 8 p.m., when they were travelling along a public road in Layou. The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the matter.

After the incident the officials from (RSVGPF) were contacted and upon arrival they transported both the injured men to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

The scene was processed by the investigators to gather the evidence, as the officials from RSVGPF appealed to citizens “that anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward as your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice in this matter and maintaining the safety and security of our nation.”

They further provided their contact information to everyone, so that they could easily contact them.

​Contact Information for the police officials has been specified as follows:

​Police Emergency: 999 / 911

​Police Control: (784) 457-1211

​Layou Investigations Department: (784) 458-7229

The community of St Vincent and the Grenadines, are in shock as they are witnessing a dramatic increase in the increasing crime rates in their country, even though the general election 2025 is approaching on November 27.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines, also received death threats on Monday, during a preparation for the pivotal general election.

The officials have shared that they have no information regarding the shooting incident and the names of the victims by the officials as the authorities are doing their best to investigate the matter as soon as possible.