Saint Lucia bans harvesting, sale, consumption of Sea Turtles from Jan 1, 2026 

Starting January 1, 2026, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries mandated a complete halt to the harvesting, sale and consumption of sea turtles, with compliance required by December 31, 2025.

Saint Lucia: The harvesting and trade of sea turtles has been officially banned in Saint Lucia after the government made the announcement last week, taking the step under Saint Lucia’s annual conservation measures.

Starting January 1, 2026, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries announced that all harvesting, sale as well as consumption of sea turtle should stop. The announcement was made through an official press release on December 23 which noted that all these practices must cease by the end of December 31 this year.

Under the current Fisheries Act, if anyone is found in possession of a sea turtle or any of its parts or by products will be liable to a fine of up to EC$5,000.

According to the Saint Lucian ministry, the country’s law prohibits the harvesting, sale, purchasing as well as consumption of sea turtles during the closed season which will begin on January 1, 2026. The cease applies to the whole animal, any part of it, or even its by products such as shell, meat or other parts.

The press release further stated that the closed season coincides with peak periods when sea turtles are reproducing are the step is intended to allow turtle populations to mature and recover. The ministry has given out strict warning that non-compliance with the rules of closure could result in an extended closed season.

In the press release, the government urged the fisherfolk, vendors and members of the public to adhere to the regulations and also to report anyone found in possession of sea turtles or even their by-products to the Marine Police, Praedial Larceny Unit, the nearest police station or the Department of Fisheries.

Following this announcement, several locals took to Facebook and agreed with the government’s decision with some even suggesting that, “I think they should just ban turtle meat, no killing of turtles.” Another local named Philip said, “Why do they eat them in the first place? Should be permanently ban.”