Belize: Husband dead, wife critical after Bella Vista home invasion 

A mother of three, is critically injured after shielding her child during a deadly attack that also claimed the life of her common-law husband.

Belize: A Bella Vista woman is fighting for her life after being shot several times over the weekend, in a home invasion which also claimed the life of her common-law husband.

According to Acting Commissioner of Police Hilberto Romero, officer from the Commanding Eastern Division, Nickey Logan and Narjin Ceron were sleeping when their attackers broke in around three o’clock on Saturday morning. The men opened fire on the family, hitting Ceron several times, killing him on the spot.

Logan, a mother of three, threw herself over her one-year and nine-month-old during the ordeal and took as many as six shots while defending the child.

After the incident, the gunmen fled the crime scene following which Logan was taken to the Southern Regional Hospital by her neighbours who were alerted by the sound of gunshots. The victim underwent emergency surgery at the hospital and is currently in recovery.

ACP Romero spoke on what police have gathered in the investigation so far and said, “Investigation revealed that both were in a house at Bella Vista. An email person entered with a firearm and fired several shots towards him, causing the fatal injuries to seven and the injuries to Logan.”

He added that the police team is seeking one person from this in regards to this murder investigation.

While explaining the reason behind this fatal incident, the ACP noted, “The person entered the house which was open, and he fired the shots. The information gathered that he had rivalries with other persons in the village and that is what led to this shooting.”

He said he still needs to check whether it is drug related or not and also noted that the suspect is known to police. Officer Hilberto Romero said that they are looking for another suspect from Bella Vista.