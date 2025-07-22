Trinidad: Third police killing under State of Emergency as 24-year-old shot dead in Maloney

Trinidad and Tobago: 24-year-old Zack Williams of Piarco Old Road, D'Abadie, Trinidad was fatally shot by the police during an anti-crime operation held in the Maloney district on Monday night, July 21, 2025. His death marks a third killing by the police force since the country declared a State of Emergency (SoE) on Friday, July 18.

According to police reports the incident occurred as the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) supported by the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment (TTR) officers were conducting an intensified crime-fighting operation in the Maloney district when they encountered Williams and shot him.

No further details surrounding the confrontation or the reasons for the shooting have been released but reportedly after Williams sustained fatal gunshot injuries, he was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

The latest shooting incident marks the third police shooting in the country since the State of Emergency was declared with two other shootings occurring within days after the declaration.

The first shooting took place on the same Friday that SoE was declared , involving a man who was identified as Kenneth Agard who was gunned down and killed by the police along the Endeavour Overpass at night.

The second police shooting took place on a hostage rescue mission where one of the men holding Satie Karim was shot in Toco during a police confrontation. The unidentified male was accused of abducting Karim and holding her at gunpoint.

The circumstances surrounding the third shooting incident of Williams are still under investigation as neither the police force nor the government have issued any statement concerning the killings as of now.

With the State of Emergency now in place, the government as well as the police force aims to curb the increasing crime situation in the country and control the gang related crimes which have spread across every constituency since the past few months now.