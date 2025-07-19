How long will State of Emergency last in Trinidad and Tobago? Know here

Attorney General John Jeremie stated that the State of Emergency will stay in place as long as law enforcement needs support to tackle the nation’s serious threats.

Trinidad and Tobago: Soon after the government of Trinidad and Tobago declared a State of Emergency on July 18 amid threat to national security, the locals started questioning how long it will remain in place.

According to the post SOE briefing by Attorney General John Jeremie, the State of Emergency will remain in effect for as long as law enforcement requires the necessary support to address the existential threats facing the nation.

“It will continue for as long as the security forces tell us that they need the additional legislative support. Can expect Parliament to be sitting within the next 15 days. It's a matter for the Prime Minister. If this goes on for beyond the time prescribed in the Constitution, there would be a need for the Parliament to extend the time,” he quoted.

Notably, the confirmation of SOE came in a press statement issued by the Trinidad and Tobago police Service early on Friday. It noted that criminal gangs are planning to carry out assassination, robberies and kidnappings from within the prison system which is why the SOE was declared. Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro said that gang leaders have been extracted from MSP prison.

COP Guevarro said that he recommended the emergency after he received an intelligence report where inmates and individuals from outside the prison had formed an alliance into a criminal syndicate to commit high profile crime.

He added that he immediately shared the information during a meeting of the National Security Council and later recommended to the Prime Minister and Attorney General that a SOE was necessary to help law enforcement in addressing the danger.

The Commissioner was further asked to name some of the specific targets of the Organise Syndicate, however, he said that he won’t be answering any such questions because of the sensitivity of the matter.

While the commissioner did not reveal, but an earlier press statement by police officials noted that the attacks were allegedly against ‘senior officials and national institutions.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro also assured the public that there is no curfew in effect despite the declaration of a State of Emergency, and he encouraged the citizens to go about their lives as normal.

He further emphasized that law-abiding citizens have absolutely no reason to fear, even as police exercise enhanced powers under the current emergency regulations including the authority to enter and search properties without a warrant.

With this State of Emergency in place, the government of Trinidad and Tobago is seeking to curb the increasing crime statistics in the country since the past year now.