9th Saint Lucia Showcase to connect local providers with global partners

The showcase brought together local service providers and agents from the Americas to learn about what the island has to offer. The showcase will also spotlight the island's natural beauty, culture and diverse experiences.

Saint Lucia is currently hosting the highly anticipated 9th annual Saint Lucia Showcase – The Americas. The opening ceremony of the event took place on Tuesday morning at Sandals Grande.

The opening ceremony welcomed an impressive convergence of suppliers and buyers from countries including the USA, Canada, France, Mexico, Colombia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago.

From July 29 to August 2, 2024, the five-day event will welcome hoteliers, tour operators and other stakeholders will establish new links and reinforce existing ones with partners overseas.

While talking about the annual event, Minister of Tourism, Dr. Ernest Hilaire said that the North American market is driving arrival numbers, with 26,698 visitors in June of 2024.

“This event is something where they can discuss prices for next year, anything extraordinary they put in on what's different, what's new, what's changing. So, it's a kind of business or business, contact where they sit and they talk and discuss,” said Hilaire.

He called the event an important affair saying it is one thing to sell an experience, destination or product, but to come in, experience it themselves and to also meet with the service providers.

Dr Hilaire said that there are also plans to go into more nontraditional markets, such as the Middle East, North Africa and India. In addition, he said that there is a need to build on links established at Expo Dubai.

He added that Saint Lucia Showcase the Americas serves as a forum for open dialogue, enabling local businesses to connect with seasoned travel wholesalers, entrepreneurs, media professionals and innovations.

Hilaire further emphasized that through these interactions, mutually beneficial partnerships are formed, contributing to the growth and development of the island’s tourism industry.

Moreover, one of the participants at the Showcase, Landings Resort and Spa’s CEO, Paul Collymore, said it is a good opportunity to engage partners as the third and last quarter of the year is approaching.

“I think the main thing is really getting our tribal partners here to the destination so that they can experience a rich product, and also to come and stay within the resort and taking out as many, activities that they can take in during the short time that they're here with us,” said the CEO.

He continued to say that there is nothing like this face-to-face engagement and it really is a vote of confidence, bringing people here to engage with the sellers.

Another participant from Guyana said that they have received positive feedback from past visitors to the island and added, “A lot of Guyanese are thrilled to be here, especially with the carnival and the different jazz and other events that you have here.”

The showcase provides a perfect chance for the exhibitors and visitors to have one on one meetings, which is an integral part of the showcase. Such interactions offer personalized insights and direct engagements and provide a unique opportunity to connect, discuss, and explore how one can collaborate to create exceptional experiences on Saint Lucia.