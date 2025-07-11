Trinidadian lawyer Martin George proclaims innocence, announces wedding days after assault charges

Trinidad and Tobago: A well renowned attorney and Tobago Business Chamber President Martin George has publicly claimed that he is innocent, just two days after he was charged with sexual assault charges and indecent assault against a junior female attorney.

During a press conference held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, George introduced his fiancée Alicia Motie and revealed his plans of getting married soon.

The 58-year-old George maintained during the conference that he will clear his name soon. He further stated that he has retained senior counsel Miss Pamela Elder to lead his defence team, and she will be addressing all questions, inquiries, and statements related to this matter going forward.

As he was accompanied by his fiancée during the conference, he said that she could talk about the wedding and the ring and everything because “I have to exit.”

In a brief statement, he pleaded his innocence, saying it is a case of black people failing to uplift each other.

He said he was raised by a single mother, has three daughters, leads a staff of mostly women, and has the utmost respect for women.

George and his fiancée are set to be married on December 27. 2025.

This press conference came shortly after he was granted $150,000 bail by High Court judge Indira Chinebas on Wednesday, July 9, during the first court appearance in this case.

As part of his bail conditions, George is asked to stay at least 500 feet away from the alleged female victim and he is also barred from making any contact with her directly and indirectly. As of now, the matter has been adjourned to October 10, 2025.

Notably, these charges stem from an investigation which led to George’s arrest on Tuesday at his law office named Martin George and Company, Attorneys at Law in Port of Spain, Trinidad during a police held operation between 2 40 pm and 5 pm.

The accused is reportedly a former member of the Police Service Commission and continues to serve as the Tobago Business Chamber’s President.