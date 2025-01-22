Dominica set to welcome over 19k cruise visitors this week

Dominica is all set to welcome a total of 19,633 cruise visitors this week from January 20 to 26, 2025. The island already welcomed 5,434 on the first two days of the week aboard four cruises including MS Borealis, MV Windsurf, MV Costa Fascinosa and SY Sea Cloud.

Today, the Nature Isle will be welcoming MV Costa Fortuna with a whopping 3,780 visitors. The cruise will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, with a number of passengers scheduled to go on local tours and excursions.

On January 24, 2025, three cruises will arrive to Dominica simultaneously. MV Seven Seas Navigator will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 542 passengers while a smaller vessel Le Champlain will dock at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, bringing 180 passengers, while MV Eurodam will arrive with 2,104 visitors at the Woodbridge Bay Port.

The following day two cruises will arrive including MS Sirena and MV Enchanted Princess, docking at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Berth respectively. The week will end on January 26 with Aidaperla cruise which will bring over 3,200 passengers at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

These thousands of cruise visitors gives a major boost to the overall economy as they indulge in scheduled tours and excursions, giving huge business to locals including taxi drivers, tour guides and food vendors. Also, a number of craft vendors create beautifully handwoven baskets, exquisite jewellery and vibrant souvenirs, offering visitors a chance to take a bit of Dominica home with them.

With the arrival of these number of passengers to the island nation, Dominica is set to reach the mark of 375,000 passengers by the end by cruise season 2024-2025. These passengers will arrive onboard 253 cruises of which 12 will make maiden calls to the Caribbean Island.

Complete Cruise Schedule from January 20-26 in Dominica

January 20

MS Borealis – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (1,404 passengers)

MV Windsurf – Woodbridge Bay Port (156 passengers)

January 21

MV Costa Fascinosa – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (3,780 passengers)

SY Sea Cloud – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (94 passengers)

January 22

MV Costa Fortuna – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (3,780 passengers)

January 24

MV Seven Seas Navigator – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (542 passengers)

Le Champlain – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (180 passengers)

MV Eurodam – Woodbridge Bay Port (2,104 passengers)

January 25

MS Sirena – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (777 passengers)

MV Enchanted Princess – Woodbridge Bay Port (3,560 passengers)

January 26

MV Aidaperla – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (3,256 passengers)