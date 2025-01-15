Dominica: Over 18000 cruise visitors set to visit this week

January is all set to be highly successful for the cruise tourism sector in Dominica,

Dominica is set to receive 18,000 cruise visitors on different ships arriving over this week. As per official reports 12 major ships are scheduled to dock at the different ports of the island. The island will be welcoming two cruises today including MV Marella Discovery and MV Wind Spirit with 1904 and 156 passengers respectively.

Both ships will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port respectively. The Tourism department stated that three ships visited between Monday and Tuesday bringing 500 passengers collectively.

Meanwhile, on Thursday MV Seven Seas Navigator and MV Marella Explorer 2 will be arriving with 542 passengers at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and 2253 passengers at Woodbridge Bay Port respectively.

The following day (January 17) will see three cruises arriving simultaneously to the island.

MV Marella Discovery will be arriving with 2124 visitors and will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth which is the main port of Dominica while MV Carnival Venezia will arrive with 4072 passengers, docking at Woodbridge Bay Port and MV Majestic Princess will arrive with a whopping 3560 visitors at ANCH.

Also, on January 18 and 19, one cruise will arrive on each day. MV Mein Schiff 2 will arrive at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth while a smaller vessel MV Le Ponant will dock at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth on Sunday.

The month of January is turning out to be highly successful for the cruise tourism sector in Dominica as the island has already welcomed 22 cruises within a span of just 14 days. These cruises brought with them hundreds and thousands of passengers, several of which disembarked and explored the various local offerings of the island.

Notably, the 2024-2025 Cruise Season in Dominica will feature a number of 235 cruise calls and potentially bringing around 375,000 cruise visitors to the island which will be more than the 306,601 cruise visitors arrived in the island in the previous season.