Belize ranked among Forbes’ Best Places to Retire Abroad in 2024

The only Central American country with English as the official language ‘Belize’ has been ranked by Forbes among its list of ‘Best Places to Retire Abroad in 2024’.

The list comprising of 24 countries from across the globe ranks Belize for offering retirees with a warm, outdoorsy environment including fishing and barrier reef diving.

The international magazine said that this English speaking Central American country is full of outdoor flora and coral reefs.

According to Forbes, the living costs in Belize is considerably less than US average, making it a perfect destination for Americans to retire.

It was further mentioned that crime is not a problem except in Belize city with people having several choices of locations to reside in including Ambergris Caye, Caye Caulker, Corozal and Placencia.

While citing some issues of living in Belize, it was mentioned that quality healthcare can be an issue as retirees often return to the United States through a two-hour plane ride to Houston for major medical requirements.

Another problem mentioned by Forbes included hurricanes which can potentially cause minor to major problems.

Meanwhile, the politically stable nation attracts retirees with a Qualified Retirement Program that will offer permanent residency upon showing just $24000 as annual income as well as tax exemption on income from outside the nation.

It was further mentioned by the travel magazine that popular venues for retirees in Belize include Ambergris Caye, an island located 35 miles northeast of the main city, Caye Caulker – another island located just off the coast or Corozal which is a mainland city located on the Atlantic Ocean near Mexico.

Not only this, but this ranking of Belize was also backed by netizens with several of them saying that this small nation seems perfect for retirees.

A user named Benjamic Floyd noted, “Belize sounds like an amazing place for retirees! The combination of English as the official language and access to beautiful outdoor activities like fishing and diving must make it an ideal spot to relax and enjoy life.”

Another user named Blake said, “Went to Belize this year and was amazing. The people, food and the water were awesome! Will be back for sure.”