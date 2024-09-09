Nevis: 80 NE workers receive over 40 million dollars under retirement package

The announcement was made by Premier Mark Brantley who expressed delight in introducing the initiative two years ago and termed it successful.

St Kitts and Nevis: A total of 80 Non-Established Workers in Nevis have received over four million dollars under the retirement package initiative. The announcement was made by Premier Mark Brantley who expressed delight in introducing the initiative two years ago and termed it successful.

During his monthly press conference, he outlined that his administration has come up with a plan to provide comfort, and dignity to these workers. He said that the workers can now proceed into retirement with something in their pockets which is a relief to them.

Some 4.1 million dollars have been paid to the 80 workers in gratuity during this period of time and the scheme turned out to be successful. Premier Brantley also outlined his future plans for the workers and added that this will benefit them for a longer period of time.

As per the reports, the Nevis Island Administration has currently been paying around $82,390 per month of $988,680 per annum in pension benefits to Non-Established Workers.

The decision of the implementation of the retirement package was introduced in September 2022 by the government of Nevis. Before the scheme, the workers who retired from their service did not receive any pension and left their position empty-handed even working for decades in the public service.

Premier Brantley termed it an essential step in ensuring that there is a significant financial commitment of the Nevis Island Administration. Talks also taken place to implement something better for their workers so that they could be given gratitude for their exceptional services to different departments of Nevis.

Under the Non-Established Workers pension scheme is non-contributory and therefore there will be no deductions from the salary of the workers. The financial cushion will be provided to the pensioners in their senior years.

Premier Brantley hosted the press conference to provide updates on significant projects and the initiatives that are being taken place in Nevis.