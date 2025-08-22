InterCaribbean Airlines unveils ‘Spirit of Barbados’ aircraft ahead of We Gatherin’ 2025

The ATR 42-500, named "Spirit of Barbados," features the Barbadian flag on its tail and the "We Gatherin" slogan on its forward fuselage.

Barbados: In a significant development, InterCaribbean Airlines has officially unveiled a new aircraft dedicated to Barbados, naming it ‘Spirit of Barbados’. The aircraft which is custom painted featuring the Barbadian flag made it to the skies on Tuesday, August 19, after it arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

According to the information, the ATR 42-500 bears the name “Spirit of Barbados” on its nose, the Barbadian flag on its tail, and “We Gatherin’” prominently displayed on the forward fuselage.

Airline officials announced that the 'Spirit of Barbados' will operate on routes across the interCaribbean network while promoting the year-long celebration and inviting visitors to experience the rich cultural heritage of Barbados.

The unveiling coincides with the 2025 ‘We Gatherin’ and Carifesta XV initiatives that are set to be hosted in Barbados, further highlighting significant milestones for the island as it welcomes regional counterparts and the world to its shores.

To mark the development, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley led an official welcome of tourism officials and partners at the airport. The ceremony was made special by the Barbados Cadet Corps who paraded on the tarmac and lined up the red carpet gracefully, adding to the highlight of this historic occasion.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley along with other officials at Grantley Adams International Airport during unveiling ceremony of Spirit of Barbados Apart from PM Mottley, the unveiling ceremony was joined by interCaribbean Airways’ Chairman Lyndon Gardiner, CEO Trevor Sadler as well as Acting Tourism Minister Lisa Cummins.

Chairman Gardiner, while dedicating the Spirit of Barbados to the island nation, said that it is a testament to the special relationship which the airline holds with Barbados. He further noted that the nation is one of the hubs in the Caribbean which are central to the airlines network as well as vision, adding that the aircraft will serve as a flying ambassador for Barbados.

Meanwhile, PM Mia Mottley expressed her appreciation for the robust partnership between the airline and the country and noted that it reflects a common vision between the two to connect Northern and Southern Caribbean in ways which are sustainable as well as commercially viable.

She further expressed her gratitude to the airline for showcasing their confidence in the destination as a regional hub and said that this can further deepen connectivity while opening new opportunities for the movement of trade and people not only in the Caribbean region but also in Latin American and Brazil.

Notably, the official unveiling ceremony marked the strong collaboration between interCaribbean and Barbados and also highlighted the airlines’ dedication towards boosting regional connectivity while supporting cultural initiatives between the Caribbean nations.