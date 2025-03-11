InterCaribbean unveils ‘Spirit of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ aircraft, boosting regional connectivity

The InterCaribbean's Spirit of Saint Kitts and Nevis aircraft was officially launched during a special ceremony held at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Monday.

St Kitts and Nevis: interCaribbean Airways has introduced a specially painted ATR 42-500 aircraft which features the vibrant flag of St Kitts and Nevis on its tail. In a tribute to the nation, the aircraft has been named the “Spirit of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” symbolizing the airline’s deep appreciation for the government and people of the Federation.

The aircraft was officially launched during a special ceremony held at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Monday which featured a traditional water cannon salute, marking the official welcome of the new aircraft.

Govt Officials celebrates interCaribbean’s new aircraft

The brand unveiling ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson and other members of the Federal Cabinet, Officials from the Ministry of Tourism and the St Kitts Tourism Authority were also present to witness this significant occasion.

Also, SCASPA officials and interCaribbean Airways executives gathered at the airport to commemorate the occasion, highlighting the importance of this milestone for the nation’s tourism and aviation sectors.

During the event, PM Drew noted that the partnership with interCaribbean has been fruitful and the government remains committed to enhancing its tourism infrastructure including through the strengthening of the air connections. He also praised Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson and her team for their continued dedication and hardwork.

According to the information, this significant milestone was welcomed by the St Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA). This initiative, championed by the Minister of Tourism and the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party representative, enhanced the country’s visibility and boosts regional connectivity.

“This is more than just a new aircraft design, it’s a symbol of our nation’s growing influence and connectivity within the region,” said a SCASPA spokesperson. “We are proud to see our flag soaring high and representing St. Kitts and Nevis across the Caribbean.”

Meanwhile, the Tourism Ministry said that this special livery marks a major milestone in enhancing the visibility of St Kitts and Nevis as a premier Caribbean destination. It also reflected the boosting of regional connectivity while reinforcing the strategic position of the country within the Caribbean air travel network.

InterCaribbean calls it a ‘proud’ moment

The aircraft’s inaugural commercial flight, JY735, departed from Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport to Barbados on March 10, 2025. The event also underscored the commitment of the government to promoting St Kitts and Nevis as a premier travel destination within the Caribbean.

Sharing the development on its official Facebook account, the airline called it a ‘proud’ moment and said, “Today we dedicated our ATR 42-500 as the “Spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis” at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. Complete with cultural performances, this special aircraft now proudly displays the Federation’s flag on its tail!”

It further extended its heartfelt thankyou to the Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Minister of Tourism and the wonderful people of St Kitts and Nevis for their continued partnership in connecting the Caribbean.