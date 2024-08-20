American Airlines brings record 6,753 passengers to St Kitts in July

St Kitts and Nevis: The internationally renowned air carrier American Airlines brought more than 6000 passengers to St Kitts in the month of July this year.



A total of 6753 passengers arrived at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport during this period of time through the airline.



The significant development was announced by the Ministry of Tourism of St Kitts which stated that the country has experienced a major upward trends in the arrival of the tourists from the US Market.



The Ministry remarked that visitors embark on a journey to uncover hidden treasures and immerse themselves in the rich culture while creating unforgettable memories.



According to the information, American Airlines offers direct and weekly services to St Kitts and Nevis from New York and Miami, bringing hundreds of passengers.



Not only this, but the air carrier also announced expansion of its services with the launch of non stop flights from Miami. This daily service has been launched by the airline to cater to the increasing demand of the tourists from the US.



In addition to this, the ports authority of St Kitts have also announced the schedule of services of the flights from the American Airlines.



The airline offers direct service of flights on daily basis and this service began in January 2023 and will continue till December 2024. The service is provided from Miami with AA 318 aircraft with the departure time being 10 14 am and the arrival time in St Kitts at 2:20 pm.



American Airlines also offers double daily flights to St Kitts and Nevis from Miami from December 19, 2024, to April 3, 2025. With the aircraft AA2440, this flight will provide services, with the departure time being 11:55 am and the arrival time being 3:05 pm.



The airline also operates two additional flights on Saturdays and this service kick started on April 6 and will run through August 31, 2024 and then from December 7 to 14, 2024 with the flight number AA2294.

Furthermore, American Airlines also offers direct service of flights from Charlotte to St Kitts on a weekly basis.



With all these direct flights, the Tourism Ministry is calling upon everyone to visit the island by saying, “St Kitts is the place to be and getting there is a breezes from Charlotte. With more flights from major US cities, including Saturday flights from Charlotte on American Airlines until August 31, 2024 and back again from November 9 to August 30, 2025, paradise has never been closer.”



The airline’s continuous enhancing of its services to the Federation shows its trust in the destination and the increasing demand of travellers to fly to St Kitts.