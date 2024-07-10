Celebrate local produce at Nevis' annual food festival on Aug 2

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Department of Agriculture in Nevis is all set to host the annual Fruit Festival on Friday, August 2, 2024. The fun filled day is being hosted in celebration of the locally grown fruits.



According to the information, the event will be held at Charlestown Waterfront from 9 am to 7 pm and will feature a cake competition, ice cream competition, fruit competitions, and games, along with plenty of other activities and surprises.



The organizers took to Facebook to invite people to register themselves for the competitions and vendors and noted, “The 2024 staging of our Fruit Festival is on the way, and registration is now open for competitions and vendors.”



This year, the festival will also host a cake competition under the categories of cultural heritage, plain/light fruit, and cheesecake, as well as an ice cream competition with the featured flavor being the soursop. “For registration and competition guidelines, contact us at 469-5521 ext. 6511,” added the organizers.



The visitors will also be entertained by DJ X-Ray (reloaded sounds) and Kasonova Band while the event is being sponsored by Finished Touch Ltd.



The Agriculture Department hosts this festival every year, which attracts a number of visitors who get the opportunity to purchase several fruits and juices at discounted prices.



The festival provides a huge opportunity to both the consumers and the sellers to benefit with sellers getting their goods and services to a large crowd while consumers take advantage of the discounts.



Not only this, but the festival also features a number of food items, drinks, and toys for kids, making it a fun-filled day for people of all ages.



It is to be noted that the Agriculture Department in Nevis hosts this festival to promote the culture of purchasing local produce rather than depending on the imported goods and to benefit the local producers to get their products out to a larger audience.



