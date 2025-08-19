Barbados gears up to host CARIFESTA XV 2025, Caribbean’s biggest arts festival begins Aug 22

The highly anticipated 2025 Arts Festival will run from August 22 to 31, uniting diverse cultures from across the Caribbean in Barbados for a grand celebration of art and unity.

Barbados: Countdown to the most anticipated Caribbean arts festival CARIFESTA XV is on, as this year Barbados is set to host the 15th traditional CARIFESTA XV 2025.

Trinidad and Tobago has officially passed the host baton to Barbados since it last hosted the festival in 2019. From August 22nd, Barbados is set to come alive with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Caribbean people as various countries of the region have stated they will be present, presenting their nations.

The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) approved almost half a million Barbados dollars in grant funding to support the festival and strengthen the region’s creative economy.

Carifesta took to their official Facebook page to announce the exciting news featuring Prime Minister Mia Mottley announcing this year's festival theme being, “Caribbean Roots. Global Excellence”.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, featured on the official Carifesta Facebook page, invited the Caribbean families to the most spectacular, exquisite festival of Caribbean arts ever. As Barbados is honored to be this year's festival host promising that it will be beyond any expectations.

CARIFESTA XV is set to bring together the Caribbean family through the arts and creative expressions, as the Caribbean nations will be coming together as a region to commemorate where they came from, where they are in the moment, and where they are going.

Prime Minister Mottley urged the Caribbean people to bring their music, art, craft, dancing, drama, food, drink, stories, ideas, experiences, laughter, joy, and love to the CARIFESTA XV.

The CARIFESTA XV 2025 festival showcase of culture is set to have not only dance, fashion and film but Big Conversations, Symposia and many more events.

Multiple Caribbean countries have confirmed to take part in the week-long celebration of the region’s arts and culture. With CARIFESTA XV anticipated to be like no other event, Caribbean countries like St.Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Marten, Belize, and many more have already begun heading to Barbados for the festival.

They are anticipated to actively participate in the festival’s wide range of activities and events as many of the countries representatives. Meanwhile, for the host country, this is an investment to host various Caribbean countries and their cultures.