Trinidad: Kidnapped pregnant woman Aaliyah Kissoon released; Police says no ransom paid

Trinidad and Tobago: The 30-year-old Aaliyah Kissoon who was kidnapped on Friday, March 14, 2025 was released sometime on Tuesday night. Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Commander Shamsudeen Ayube confirmed yesterday that the female was safely located by the investigators.

According to the information, the kidnappers demanded for ransom of $3.5 millions from the victim’s boyfriend but he did not pay but same and reported the same to the police officials, leading to the safe discovery of Kissoon.

In a strange twist to the kidnapping, the victim is believed to be pregnant with her boyfriend of three years, who is a popular TikTok influencer from Jamaica and resides in Trinidad. The boyfriend who goes by the name Gman was exposed on social media recently by an anonymous user stating that she had children with Gman and that he did not support his own children and is giving Aaliyah all his money.

Notably, Gman could be seen on social media displaying large amounts of cash as its part of his ‘gimmick’ online. Aaliyah can also be seen on several videos doing the same with cash and reportedly she also changed her name as Aaliyah Kissoon is not her birth name.

Reportedly, the kidnapping is believed to have happened near a fast food outlet in Chase Village around 9 pm on Friday. The victim's mother resides in the United States and was said to be the last person she talked to before being abducted on Friday night while purchasing food. Her boyfriend Gman was contacted by the kidnappers soon after and told where car was and that 3.5 million in ransom was demanded for her release.

The caller said, “We have your girlfriend and want $3.5 million for her.” It is said that the woman’s cell phone was used to make the call.

Moments after, another call was received by the boyfriend from an unknown number and the caller told him that her car was parked near the Children’s Hospital in Mt Hope, Trinidad as proof that she was kidnapped.

Soon after this, the boyfriend reported the incident to the police and following which the officers went to the area and found Kissoon's silver Toyota Axio motor car Reg. No. PDS 3373 at the car park.