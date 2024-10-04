Friday, 4th October 2024
Silver Airways unveils exclusive deal on Dominica-San Juan Flights ahead of WCMF 2024

For a limited time, travellers can take advantage of the incredible deal on one-way flights from Dominica to San Juan for just $136, including taxes and fees.

Friday, 4th October 2024

Dominica: As the World Creole Music Festival is nearing, Silver Airways’ flights to Dominica are nearly sold out for October. The airline has now returned with an amazing deal for the return trip from Dominica to San Juan.

For a limited time, travellers can take advantage of the incredible deal on one-way flights from Dominica to San Juan for just $136, including taxes and fees. This offer is exclusive to DOM-SJU routes and is available for travel through October 26, 2024.

The Silver Airways said that in order to take advantage of this amazing offer, passengers can book their return trip now at flySilver.com.

While inviting everyone to book their seats as the earliest, the airline said, “DOM-SJU flights only. Price includes taxes and fees. 3-day advance purchase required. Travel by 10/26. Limited seats available!”

Notably, the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica is a vibrant celebration of creole culture, music and cuisine. The Nature Isle comes alive with colourful performances, mouth watering local food as well as highly anticipated performances by talented musicians from across the region.

The festival attracts a huge number of visitors from across the region, and these additional flights from Silver Airways will ease individuals looking to back home after having three great nights during the festival in Dominica, which will run from October 25 to 27. 

Silver Airways is a leading regional airline which offers convenient and affordable flights to Dominica and this exclusive offer by them is another way to show their commitment and dedication towards their customers and the Caribbean region. 

Not only this, but in a recent press conference, Destination Marketing Manager of Discover Dominica Authority Andia Ravariere also urged individuals looking forward to visiting the Nature Isle for the highly anticipated festival to book their tickets on the various airlines, including Silver Airways, JetBlue, American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines etc.

She also asked people to come a little earlier to enjoy the events being held in Dominica to set the stage for the main festival. This shows Discover Dominica’s trust in the regional airlines including Silver Airways which always comes up with additional flights at times of need.

Monica Walker

