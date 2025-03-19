BREAKING NEWS: PM Stuart Young confirms 2025 General Election date-April 28

Trinidad and Tobago: The newly appointed Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Stuart Young has made a major announcement confirming that the 2025 General Election will be held on April 28. The announcement was made through media release on March 18 just a day after Young assumed the position of the head of the government.

Through an official release, it was confirmed that PM Young has advised Christine Kangaloo, ORTT, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, to dissolve Parliament with effect from midnight on Tuesday March 18 in accordance with Section 68 of the Constitution.

The Prime Minister further advised the President that according to Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act, Chap. 2:01, Writs of Election for the 2025 General Elections will be issued on the March 18, 2025 and are to fix Friday April 4, 2025 as Nomination Day, and Monday April 18, 2025 as Polling Day.

Following the announcement, the Parliament was officially dissolved on Tuesday midnight, paving the way for general elections to be held next month.

Notably, Stuart Young assumed the position of the Prime Minister on March 17 after Dr Keith Rowley resigned from the field of politics and from his post as the PM on March 16. Young was sworn in as the 8th PM of Trinidad and Tobago and he said that he is looking forward to being able to deliver to citizens.

Following his swearing-in ceremony at the House of the President, Young said that it is a great honour to be the PM of Trinidad and Tobago and this is an honour only seven individuals have had before him and he is taking that very seriously, particularly the responsibility that he know that comes along with it.

The 50-year-old also wasted no time in exercising his Prime Ministerial powers by appointing a new cabinet which included the appointment of Camille Robinson-Regis as the Attorney General. The new Prime Minister vowed to focus on tackling crime, assisting young people and developing the overall economy.

While the Opposition has threatened to legally challenge his appointment, Young said that he is open to working with them.