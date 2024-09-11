Wednesday, 11th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Bahamas to launch Afro-Caribbean market on Grand Bahama island

According to the information, the Minister disclosed that the International Bazaar in Freeport which has in recent years been plagued with devastating fires is the location that the government has its eyes on.

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

The Government of Bahamas has revealed its plan to open an Afro-Caribbean market within the next two years on the island of Grand Bahama. This was announced by the island’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick A Mitchell, during a recent press conference.

According to the information, the Minister disclosed that the International Bazaar in Freeport which has in recent years been plagued with devastating fires is the location that the government has its eyes on.

He outlined, “The Minister for Grand Bahama has in mind, which is why the government has acquired or is in the process of acquiring, the land that used to be the international bazaar is to have an Afro-Caribbean market, and this is going to be a marketplace for which will be tourism driven, but it will be a center for people to import stuff from the from, from Africa to Grand Bahama and be sold on to those who visit there.”

He also expressed his assurance over the fact that Bahamians will be taking advantage of this and he hopes that the establishment comes to development within the next 18 months.

Mitchell further added that as government continues its plans to launch this market, they are looking forward to strengthen their ties with African nations.

“You just have to look at us, and you see Africa everywhere. I mean, when we were in Botswana, we kept saying, oh, that one looks like so-and-so. So, this will be an opportunity to commercial deepening of ties," he added.

While explaining the significance of the Afro-Caribbean market in the Bahamas, the Minister noted that the island boasts a number of Bahamians who live in Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa and added, “Bahamians are doctors are trained in South Africa. So the ties have already begun and I think it just has to be driven by people.”

The market will push the Bahamian diaspora to visit their hometown and explore the culture they are embracing in Africa. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

(file photo)
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: Gun and ammo found in St Paul’s

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Antigua and Barbuda offers to purchase three LIAT planes
Uncategorised

Will PM Harris change his mind and make US$389k contribution to keep LIAT...

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Uncategorised

Dominica government shifting its services to online platforms

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Kamla-Persad-Bissessar- Leader of opposition Trinidad and Tobago
Uncategorised

Kamla Persad talks about hardships of people in Easter message

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

35-year-old rapes teen after threatening her to leak explicit photos (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Belizean ambassador who raped a girl for 14 years released on bail

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

West Indies beats Australia after 27 years, Caribbean leaders extend congratulations (PC - Twitter)
Uncategorised

Historic Win: West Indies beats Australia after 27 year

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia wins Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Destination award for 15th...

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Dominica

Travel + Leisure readers names Secret Bay Dominica as Caribbean’s best

Wednesday, 11th September 2024