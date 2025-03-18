Stuart Young sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s 8th Prime Minister

Trinidad and Tobago: Stuart Young has officially taken the oath of office to become Trinidad and Tobago’s 8th Prime Minister. The ceremony took place on March 17, 2025, at the Office of the President, St Ann’s.

Young replaces Dr Keith Rowley who officially resigned from his position on Sunday, March 16, after spending two terms as the head of the government. Rowley reportedly resigned much earlier than the conclusion of his term which was slated for 2026.

The new Prime Minister retained the portfolio of Minister of Energy and Energy Industries.

During the swearing ceremony, Stuart Young was heard saying, “I look forward working with you to build on the strong foundation that we, Trinidad and Tobago, have, as we write a ‘New Chapter’. It is an honour to be the 8th Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.”

He further took the oath and said, “I Stuart Richard Young, do swear by Almighty God that I will bear true faith and allegiance to Trinidad and Tobago, and will uphold the Constitution and the law that I will conscientiously and impartially and to the best of my ability, discharge my duties as Prime Minister and do right to all manner of people without fear or favor, affection or ill will.”

Young expressed his confidence in leading the country and bringing the changes which are required, benefitting the locals and the country as a whole. He re-emphasized the need for national unity, which he said holds the power to propel the nation forward.

He also shed a light on the UK visa issue of Trinidad and Tobago as the British Government earlier this month suspended the visa free access for the nationals of the island nation. Young said that is already in discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs when it comes to this visa issue which affects all the citizens which is why his cabinet is taking the matter very seriously. However, he added that at the end of the day United Kingdom is a sovereign state and they are the ones who are going to determine what they put on and off.

Meanwhile, as Stuart Young was being sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister of the twin island nation, several locals were protesting outside President’s House, where the event took place on Monday morning. Hundreds of supporters of the opposition chose to protest peacefully against this decision of Young being sworn in as the country’s leader.

Protestors had placards with them which had written on them ‘Death of Democracy’ ‘PNM Don’t Care’ and several other things. Some were also calling for elections right now however the general elections have already been scheduled to be held in August this year.