Trinidad and Tobago to toughen laws on crimes against women: AG PM Stuart Young

Trinidad and Tobago: Acting Prime Minister Stuart Young SC has expressed his intention of bringing legislation to Parliament to increase penalties and sentencing for the ones who commit heinous acts against women.

He made the statement on Friday during International Women’s Day celebrations at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

During the address, Prime Minister Young said that as a society, one must stand up and let the persons who are committing these acts against the women and children know the government is not accepting it and the administration will implement through legislation stronger penalties and sentencing for those serious crimes across the board.

The Acting Prime Minister further said that he intends to present to the Cabinet a proposal to implement programmes through the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services. He said that these programmes will further allow trained professionals in the field of psychiatry and psychology to provide a high level of professional support across Trinidad and Tobago, especially in areas and sectors of society where people lack access to such services.

While delivering remarks, the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister for Gender and Child Affairs, Ayanna Webster Roy highlighted that while the ministry continues to adopt a whole of government approach to address these issues impacting women and girls, a broader, all of society effort is necessary. She highlighted the significance of providing opportunities for women to advance, stating that ensuring the women have the chance to accelerate action which required all hands-on deck and creating a better Trinidad and Tobago for the women and the girls is not just the government’s business but it is everyone’s business.

Minister Webster Roy also saluted all women of Trinidad and Tobago who laid the foundation and allowed others to stand as leaders. This event was also attended by several other ministers, members of parliament and specially invited guests.