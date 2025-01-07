Trinidad and Tobago: Stuart Young replaces Keith Rowley as the next Prime Minister

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last week, Energy Minister Stuart Young has been appointed as his successor.

Trinidad and Tobago: Energy Minister Stuart Young has replaced Keith Rowley as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, following Rowley's resignation last week before the end of his term.

Keith Rowley and People National Movement (PNM) said that Young has been chosen after careful and thorough consideration

Stuart Young Thanks Rowley

Following the announcement of his appointment as the Prime Minister, Stuart Young who is the Member of Parliament for Port-of-Spain North/St Ann’s West expressed his gratitude to outgoing Keith Rowley and his colleagues. He pledged to work towards the overall success of the country.

“I would like to sincerely thank my parliamentary colleagues for the confidence they have expressed in me. I also thank Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley, M.P., Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for his continued and exemplary leadership in guiding us through a historic process.”

He expressed his pride in being a member of the PNM and said that he is looking forward to working tirelessly with party members, and the citizens.

Rowley to Leave Office After CARICOM Meeting

Outgoing Keith Rowley will reportedly finalise his resignation timeline after the CARICOM meeting next month.

He further explained that once a vacancy arises with respect to the position of the PM, the President will respond by making an appointment of the individual who commands the majority in the House.

Rowley also noted that the choices were between Minister Stuart Young and Minister of Planning Pennelope Beckles-Robinson for the position of the Prime Minister and in the end, Young became the selected choice as he got the majority of votes.

Dr Rowley also expressed his belief in Minister Young and said that he is competent enough to take up the reins as Prime Minister.

He outlined that while several other members of the Cabinet could also have been considered, he has no doubt that Young’s experience, dedication and commitment towards the people of Trinidad and Tobago will ensure that during the period that he holds the responsibility for being Prime Minister, he will continue to put the public’s interests first.

Major Crime Surge Leads to Rowley’s Resignation

The major outcry and supposedly failed management of criminal activities across Trinidad and Tobago led to Keith Rowley’s resignation. The Government announced a “State of Emergency” to tackle the rising gang violence, however within few hours of the announcement, a well-known Attorney Randall Warren Hector, 43 was shot dead.

Dr Keith Rowley announced his decision to resign from his position after facing huge criticism due to the rising crime situation and murder cases across Trinidad and Tobago.

To curb the situation, Rowley also declared State of Emergency, but it turned out to be a complete failure as homicides continued to take place with renowned Attorney Randall Hector also reported to be shot dead on the last day of 2024.

This incident pushed the opposition to attack the Prime Minister and his failed strategies, leading to Rowley announcing that he will resign before the completion of the legal term into the office and has no will to contest the election again.