PM Keith Rowley to resign before general elections, will not contest again

The general elections of Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to be held in August 2025.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will step down from his position before the general elections in August 2025. Speaking at the press conference, he announced that he will submit his resignation before the completion of the legal term into the office and has no will to content the election again.

PM Rowley extended gratitude to the country and its citizens for their support in his 45-year long career in politics. He said that he hoped that he had done something right during his tenure and impacted positively to the national development of Trinidad and Tobago.

“At the last election in 2020 when PNM attained victory, I said this to the country that I will not be doing that again and I meant it and I’ve kept it, I’m here and I telling this to you that I will not be offering myself again to represent anyone either in Trinidad or in Tobago. 45 years is a long time.”

PM Rowley faces criticism in December 2024

In the last months of 2024, PM Rowley faced huge criticism due to the rising of the criminal and murder cases. At the end of the year, Trinidad and Tobago reported 625 murder cases that are considered highest of all time. Due to this, 2024 turned out to be deadliest year with highest murder cases for Trinidad and Tobago.

Prime Minister Rowley also announced the state of emergency to control the situation, but the citizens recommended it a big failure as the murder of Attorney Randall Hector has been reported on the last day of 2024.

He was shot dead outside a church on Stanmore Avenue by gang people, sending shockwaves across Trinidad and Tobago. In the second last week of December 2024, the country recorded six murders cases and around 10 injuries due to the shooting incidents.

PM Keith Rowley’s tenure

Born on October 24, 1949, Keith Rowley stepped into politics in 1981 when he contested the election for the seat of Tobago West. After that, he joined the People’s National Movement (PNM) and contested elections regularly. He became the only member from the party to contest the election from both Trinidad and Tobago seats.

After Tobago, he contested the election of Diego Martin West in Trinidad and became the parliamentary representative in 1991. Since then, he was standing from the seat and contesting election under the banner of PNM. Further, he has been re-elected from the constituency in 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2020.

He also won the elections from 1987 to 1990 and served as the opposition senator in the parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Rowley was also given roles in the Cabinet at various times through different portfolios.

Notably, Rowley served in the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Trade, and Ministry of Planning. Besides this, he was also appointed as the governor of the Caribbean Development Bank.

On September 7, 2015, Dr Rowley contested the general election as the leader of PNM and became the 7th Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. He was again elected as PM on August 10, 2024, after winning the general election.

Netizens’ mixed reactions

Right after his resignation announcement, PM Rowley was slammed by the netizens from Trinidad and Tobago for his failure in leadership. Some of them called him the “worst leader” and others hold him responsible for increasing crime in the country.

One of the users named Hannah Lewis noted that the prime minister should be held responsible for destroying beautiful country. “We are happy that he took this decision, the country needs transformation, and it could be possible with new leadership,” user noted.

However, there are several other users who also lauded him for his service as one of the users Ann Austin added, “Dr Rowley you are a true leader who withstands many obstacles. We loved your service and dedication towards the country.”