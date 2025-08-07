St Kitts to welcome MSC Meraviglia in 2026–27 as cruise itinerary shifts to Miami

MSC Cruises announced that the MSC Meraviglia will now sail from Florida, offering 6- and 7-night Caribbean and Bahamas cruises.

St Kitts and Nevis: In a significant development, the magnificent vessel MSC Meraviglia having a passenger capacity of 4500 people will be arriving to the island of St Kitts during the 2026-27 winter season. This comes as the cruise this year will be homeported in Port Miami instead of New York and it has St Kitts’ Port Zante on its itinerary.

According to an official statement which was sent to the guests who have already booked their holiday on this cruise, the departure of the ship from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal during this timeframe will no longer go ahead. The company announced that the MSC Meraviglia will now depart from Florida, offering 6- and 7-night cruises to the Caribbean region and the Bahamas.

With St Kitts being on the cruise’s itinerary, the tourism officials are anticipating a major push to the already thriving cruise sector, with several tourists from United States expected to arrive and experience the various local offerings on the island. The arrival of the vessel is expected to once again put St Kitts among the best places to visit during vacation.

While informing its guests, MSC said that due to this change, the company is regretted to inform them that their sailing from New York has been officially cancelled.

Based in Miami, the luxury vessel will now feature itineraries to Grand Turk, St Kitts, St Maarten, and more, including visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

The statement also mentioned that the new cruises from Port Miami have opened bookings from August 6, 2025, onwards.

The MSC Poesia and MSC Seaside will also be departing from the South Florida homeport in the next cruise season. After coming into service in 2024, the new MSC World America is set to continue to sail from Port Miami during the upcoming cruise season.