Grenada officially launches Digital Workforce Initiative, aims to empower youth in cyber security

This initiative is anticipated to create limitless career opportunities for the youth, with 100 of them to be trained in the field of cyber security during the pilot stage.

Grenada: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, on Friday, announced the official launch of the Grenada Digital Workforce initiative through which he laid the foundation for a skilled and empowering population driving national progress in the modern world.

This initiative is anticipated to create limitless career opportunities for the youth, with 100 of them to be trained in the field of cyber security during the pilot stage.

While sharing the development through his official Facebook account, PM Mitchell said, “The future of Grenada looks promising and full of opportunity.”

He outlined that for cyber security professionals, this marks just the start of their journey and this is more than just a program, it is a commitment to the people, a vision for the future and a bold step towards transforming Grenada into a hub for digital excellence by prioritizing cyber security.

Mitchell outlined, “Grenada is safeguarding its future and leading by example in the Caribbean region, rising like a phoenix from the ashes of the past to be the beacon of the Caribbean.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that it is $1 trillion industry and it only going to get larger because the world is going to become more and more digital so the need for cyber security professionals is going to grow exponentially.

The event was also addressed by Ambassador of Tourism Orlando K Romain who expressed his excitement in launching this initiative. As the project lead, he felt honoured to be part of the program that equips people with the digital skills needed to thrive in today's world.

He noted that the program is kicking off with a cybersecurity pilot program, in collaboration with Cyber Nation in which 100 young people will be trained and pathways will be created to high demand tech careers.

This initiative is special because of its Career Pathway Programs, which guarantee job placement, ensuring real opportunities for growth and success.

Romain further expressed his gratitude who are extending their support in ensuring the success of the program. “A big thank you to all our partners and supporters. To the participants—your journey begins today, and we’ll be with you every step of the way,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the launch of the Grenada Digital Workforce Initiative on Wednesday, Rick Huijbregts,(Hi-bret) Programme Director of Cyber Nations, applauded Grenada for recognizing the initiative as a necessary move.

He noted that Grenada is taking bold steps to embrace digital transformation while preparing the youngsters to lead in an increasingly connected world.