Influencer Sohria demands justice for cricketer Kimani S Melius amid career sabotage allegations

Saint Lucia: As the Saint Lucia Kings’ recent victory in the Caribbean Premier League is making headlines globally, local influencer Sohria Alexander is reminding everyone to acknowledge the dark cloud hanging over Saint Lucian cricket: the victimization and career sabotage of Kimani S. Melius.



The controversy surrounding Melius’ alleged career sabotage by the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association is coming to the front as locals are raising their voice.



Before Alexander took to social media to call for justice for the young cricketer, his cousin Shatty Amadee broke her silence, shedding light on the troubling victimization. She revealed the relentless bullying Kimani has faced at the hands of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association.





She claimed, “Darren Sammy and Wayne are his biggest enemies. They all lie to make themselves look good. They are bullying him to remain quiet. Kimani had no financial issues to travel. His all clear from SLNCA was not given so tell them stop with the lies.”



Notably, the 23 year old batsman was all set to join Jo’burg Bangla Tigers for the highly anticipated Zimbabwe Afro T10 tournament but he wasn’t able to travel due to some unknown reasons. This led to an outrage among the locals with several pointing out fingers on the Saint Lucia Cricket Association.



Influencer Alexander has been trying since the beginning to expose the truth behind Kimani not making to the tournament. Her frequent calls for answers finally brought fruitful results after Shatty Amadee commented on one of her posts.