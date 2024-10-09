Influencer Sohria demands justice for cricketer Kimani S Melius amid career sabotage allegations
The controversy surrounding Melius’ alleged career sabotage by the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association is coming to the front as locals are raising their voice.
Wednesday, 9th October 2024
Saint Lucia: As the Saint Lucia Kings’ recent victory in the Caribbean Premier League is making headlines globally, local influencer Sohria Alexander is reminding everyone to acknowledge the dark cloud hanging over Saint Lucian cricket: the victimization and career sabotage of Kimani S. Melius.
Before Alexander took to social media to call for justice for the young cricketer, his cousin Shatty Amadee broke her silence, shedding light on the troubling victimization. She revealed the relentless bullying Kimani has faced at the hands of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association.
She claimed, “Darren Sammy and Wayne are his biggest enemies. They all lie to make themselves look good. They are bullying him to remain quiet. Kimani had no financial issues to travel. His all clear from SLNCA was not given so tell them stop with the lies.”
Notably, the 23 year old batsman was all set to join Jo’burg Bangla Tigers for the highly anticipated Zimbabwe Afro T10 tournament but he wasn’t able to travel due to some unknown reasons. This led to an outrage among the locals with several pointing out fingers on the Saint Lucia Cricket Association.
Influencer Alexander has been trying since the beginning to expose the truth behind Kimani not making to the tournament. Her frequent calls for answers finally brought fruitful results after Shatty Amadee commented on one of her posts.
She called someone from among the officials ‘Mafia Boss’ and said that he disrespected Kimani so many times. “When he could no longer take it and stook up to the disrespect he was threaten by that Mafia to end his career,” claimed Amadee.
Meanwhile, Sohria Alexander is still calling out for justice for the young cricketer while saying, “Yes, it’s a victory for the team—but it’s hard to fully enjoy it when we know that behind the scenes, politics and egos within the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association are stifling young, promising talent. Fair and equitable treatment of all cricketers should be the *standard*, not an afterthought.”
She added that it is easy for some to push Kimani’s struggle into the background but she will never forget. “We will continue to agitate for justice, even when others prefer to prop up the fake personas of those in power within the association,” noted Alexander.
The influencer further called upon the Saint Lucians to join hands and stand for real justice for Kimani S Melius.
