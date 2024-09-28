Saturday, 28th September 2024
Saint Lucia Cricket Tournament matches postponed due to lighting upgrades

Matches at the Wenn Playing Field in Mon Repos, and the Mindoo Phillip Park in Castries have been forced to be postponed due to various lighting projects at these venues.

The 2024 Saint Lucia National Cricket Association Premier League Two Day Tournament, has been forced to temporarily postpone matches scheduled to be played at the two playing field.

“It is not a situation that we are not happy with, and I, for one, hope that the works at the two grounds could be finished as soon as possible, so the schedule of matches would be completed on time,” stated Wayne Auguste - president of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association.

He explained that the fickle weather these days as the 2024 hurricane season is on have caused a few brief delays to the lighting programme which is most needed at these playing fields.

Mindoo Philip Park is undergoing the installation of a new lighting system as the existing one is outdated and totally inadequate for the hosting of sporting events. This is decades following the installation of floodlights at the historic facility.

At the Wenn Playing Field is the installation of lights for the first time since its establishment, a project many say are long overdue for a community which has produced some of Saint Lucia’s outstanding cricketers.

Of the five scheduled matches this weekend, the Mon Repos versus Central Castries earmarked to be played at the Mindoo Phillip Park has been postponed, with no decision as to when it will be played.

Auguste is confident that the tournament’s planners will look at the various factors, and based one guidance from the contractors, the postponed matches will be fixture at a suitable venue.

Meanwhile, Auguste is calling on all the cricketers to take full advantage of the two-day tournament, as their skill sets will be tested. “I want the cricketers from all over to lay down their markers in this two-day tournament, for skill sets will surely be tested,” he said. “It is an opportunity for bowlers and batsmen, along with fielders, to put on display their abilities and capabilities for the selectors to sit up and take notice.”

