Trinidad: Toddler severely beaten by aunt and boyfriend who claimed she was 'Demon-Possessed'

Trinidad and Tobago: A woman and her boyfriend are expected to be charged with attempted murder in relation to the Claxton Bay baby, who was severely beaten and mistreated.



According to the information, the couple claimed that the toddler was possessed by a demon and inflicted all the injuries on herself.



The incident came to light last week about the one-year-old being abused while in the custody and care of her aunt in Marabella, Claxton Bay, Trinidad.



The baby was located by a local journalist at her mother's residence in Claxton Bay on October 1, following which he immediately notified ACP Wayne Mystar after he realised the baby was gasping for breath and had other visible injuries. The bruised child was found lying on a dirty mattress inside the residence.



It is said that the infant was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital in a critical condition, where she was treated for a series of injuries, including broken ribs.



The toddler's aunt, aged 24 and her boyfriend, aged 44, were subsequently arrested and are expected to be charged with attempt to murder. A 19-year-old woman was also taken into custody in relation to this incident.



They claimed that the child was demon-possessed and inflicted all the injuries on herself, including burns with a clothes heater. It is reported that the baby was taken from her mother and placed in the aunt's care by the Children's Authority as she was abused by her own mother.



As the incident spread online, netizens slammed the authorities for putting the baby in a more dangerous place than earlier.



"Wow, they took him from his mom and put him in danger by placing him with his aunt and her boyfriend. I hope he finds a loving family that will take care of him and give him all the love he needs," wrote a user named Isher Ventour, while another user said, "Children's Authorities have some really imps working there, I swear !! How they are placing children and not the court or a judge."