Saint Lucia Cricket Association refutes claims of hindering Kimani Melius' overseas career

The Saint Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) is condemning some posts being circulated on social media suggesting that some officials within the organization, have in any way been attempting to hamper the development and the ability of Kimani Melius to ply his trade overseas.



Melius received a contract to play in the Zimafro T10 Series for Joburg Tigers in late August. The league was scheduled to run from September 20th to 30th, 2024. However, the player was unable to attend due to matters between the franchise and himself.



Cricketers playing overseas are requested to obtain an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the host board. Melius’ host board is Cricket West Indies and not SLNCA. In fact, the SLNCA plays no part in the granting of NOC’s.



“The SLNCA is extremely proud of Kimani Melius as a person and a cricketer. The period 2023-2024 has been an extremely challenging period for Melius, and we are working with him with a view to improving his performance," said the association.



Currently, he is working with the coaches at the Saint Lucia High Performance Centre, with a view to improving and ensuring that he is properly prepared for any challenges that may arise.



"I have had extensive discussions with Kimani on his future and his current role in the Saint Lucia set-up. We will continue to support Kimani with a view to getting him back to the highest levels of cricket in the region once more. This executive takes its role of developing young cricketers diligently, and we will not allow someone so promising to slip through the cracks,” stated the president of the SLNCA, Wayne Auguste.



“Melius remains firmly rooted in the SLNCA's plans as a player for the present and future, which was demonstrated by his captaincy of the senior Men's National team in the recently concluded Under-23 Series against Dominica," he added.



In addition to this, the President remarked that any suggestion that the Association would be involved in any action that would impede his development is categorically false, as they continue to maintain a close relationship with the player.



In a period where Saint Lucia Cricket and Sport in Saint Lucia on a whole is on a high, the Association is calling for support from all sectors and asks that spreading of unsubstantiated claims stop, as this only serves to divide.