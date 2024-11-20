PM Modi’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in boosting India-CARICOM ties: Dickon Mitchell

During his speech at the opening ceremony of India-CARICOM Summit earlier today, PM Mitchell extended a warm welcome to the Indian leader and signalled the official beginning of the historic summit.

Chairman of the Caribbean Community and Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, hailed the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as the visionary leader whose leadership has been instrumental in strengthening India-CARICOM ties.

During his speech at the opening ceremony of India-CARICOM Summit earlier today in Guyana, PM Mitchell extended a warm welcome to the Indian leader and signalled the official beginning of the historic summit.

He said that the Caribbean Community attached values to the shared history, common values, kinship and strong friendship that the region has enjoyed with the government and people of India which have strongly influenced and enriched the diverse and vibrant culture of the Caribbean Community.

“This historic summit is taking place against the backdrop of rapid developments regionally, hemispherically and globally,” outlined Mitchell.

While talking about the global issues affecting both the regions, the CARICOM Chairman noted, “The multifaceted and protracted crisis in Haiti, the existential threat that we face from climate change, the post covid 19 economic recovery challenges, the conflicts in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia Ukraine war have all contributed to high inflation, global unemployment and have contributed to some measure of despair and uncertainty and anxiety amongst all peoples.”

He emphasised that these circumstances have sapped resources, hardened hearts and shifted the attention of the international community from the multifaceted challenges facing developing countries while adding that, “This somewhat gloomy international landscape has fully exacerbated the already uncertain outlook for small and extremely vulnerable island and no lying seats within the Caribbean Community.”

However, against this sombre backdrop, PM Mitchell said that the region remains convinced more than ever that closer linkages between CARICOM and its trusted partner India, a part of the very necessary medication, an intervention needed by the Caribbean Community to better equip it and its citizens to overcome the existing developmental challenges.

PM Dickon Mitchell acknowledges the Indian Prime Minister’s visionary leadership

PM Mitchell’s speech also featured a special acknowledgement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his visionary leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the ties between India and CARICOM.

“Prime Minister Modi's commitment to fostering international partnerships and his dedication to sustainable development have set a remarkable example for us all. His leadership has not only propelled India to new ends, but it has also opened new avenues of collaboration with our region,” outlined the CARICOM Chairman.

Furthermore, as both the Chairman of the CARICOM and as the Prime Minister of Grenada, he expressed on behalf of all of CARICOM citizens his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the government and the great people of India for India’s proactive and influential role in championing the ideals and aspirations of the global south.

He further commended India’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development of the region, especially in this intricate and interconnected era of globalization.

According to Mitchell, “It is evident to us that the challenge we face can only be effectively addressed through a spirit of deeper integration and cooperation and cooperative action amongst nations.”

He further noted that the region is particularly appreciative of India’s enhanced engagement in recent years as it demonstrates a genuine eagerness to fortify the bilateral ties and collaboratively confront pressing issues such as the pervasive digital divide.

Mitchell also noted that as Prime Minister Modi once said and he quoted, “Good governance with good intentions is the hallmark of our government. Implementation with integrity is our co-passion” noting that, “These words resonate deeply with our shared commitment to building a future grounded in trust, transparency and mutual benefit.”

Also, the talked about the inaugural summit and said that since its inception, the bonds between CARICOM and India have grown stronger, reflecting on mutual commitment to a partnership build on trust, shared values and common goals. He added that both regions’ collaboration spans various sectors including trade, technology, healthcare, education and climate resilience, each contributing to the sustainable development and prosperity of the regions.

Mitchell highlighted that his summit presents an important and timely opportunity for the leaders as leaders to engage in frank and meaningful discussions that will mutually benefit both the countries.

He further lauded India’s growing economy saying that “So, as we do so, we are pleased to note that India continues to maintain in its position as the fastest growing major economy among emerging markets and developing countries.”

Additionally, he talked about India’s expertise in key areas such as agriculture, energy, health, human resource development and information and communications technology and said that it is well know.

He also expressed his immense gratitude on behalf of the CARICOM to India for the vaccines donated to CARICOM member states at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “It demonstrated that at the time of its own great need it cared enough about its brothers and sisters within CARICOM.”

While looking forward to a successful 2nd edition of the India-CARICOM summit, Dickon Mitchell said that he envisions a future where CARICOM India relations continue to flourish and expand. He called for closer cooperation and collaboration amongst the leaders of CARICOM members states and India would serve to further enhance the partnerships and contribute to successful strengthening the existing economic, commercial and people to people relations.